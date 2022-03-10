Paige VanZant AEW Contract Announced by CEO Tony Khan

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Former UFC and bare-knuckle fighter Paige VanZant has officially transitioned into the world of professional wrestling.

After weeks of teasing an official signing, All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan announced VanZant as a member of AEW after Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite.

VanZant appeared on AEW Dynamite and had a run-in with Tay Conti during the TNT Championship match between Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky. She threw Conti into the ring steps, and the distraction allowed Sky to pin Guevara and win the title. VanZant then signed her contract on top of Conti's body as the show went off the air.

VanZant made her first appearance for AEW in September as part of American Top Team's feud with Chris Jericho. Since then, ATT owner Dan Lambert has acted as a valet for Sky and Ethan Page.

VanZant competed for UFC from 2014 to 2020, amassing a 5-4 record and an overall mixed martial arts record of 8-5. She took losses in three of her last four fights, with her final appearance coming in July 2020 at UFC 251 in a submission loss to Amanda Ribas.

Following her departure from UFC, VanZant signed a four-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in August 2020. She suffered unanimous-decision losses in both her fights in the promotion, most recently getting defeated by Rachael Ostovich in July.

VanZant is one of the most popular female athletes on social media with over three million followers on Instagram.