Cardinals Rumors: Jordan Hicks Released; LB Totaled 116 Tackles in 2021

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The Arizona Cardinals will reportedly release linebacker Jordan Hicks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Spotrac, the move frees $6.5 million worth of salary cap space while leaving $3 million in dead cap.

Hicks finished second on the team with 116 tackles last season, his third straight year hitting triple digits. In 2019, he finished third in the NFL with 149 tackles.

The 29-year-old showed his versatility this past season with a career-high four sacks to go with five passes defended and two fumble recoveries. He was a key part of a defense that ranked 11th in both points and yards allowed.

The linebacker also led the Cardinals in defensive snaps last season and didn't miss a regular-season game in three years with the team.

Despite the production, Arizona can afford to release Hicks after drafting linebackers in the first round in each of the last two years.

Isaiah Simmons had a quiet rookie year after being selected eighth overall in 2020, but he broke out last season with 105 tackles and 1.5 sacks. The team will hope for a similar second-year jump from Zaven Collins, the No. 16 overall pick in 2021. Collins appeared in 17 games last year but saw limited playing time and tallied just 25 tackles.

The move also clears cap space for a team that currently ranks 19th in the NFL with $8.5 million available, per Spotrac.

With Chandler Jones set to hit free agency and quarterback Kyler Murray seeking a new contract, Arizona can use all the money it can find.