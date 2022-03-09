JJ Redick Says He's Told Ben Simmons He Thinks Nets Star Shoots with Wrong Hand

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

JJ Redick had a straightforward solution for improving Ben Simmons' shooting.

The retired sharpshooter said on Pardon My Take he believes Simmons is right-handed and has communicated as much to the three-time All-Star.

This is a point that has been brought up throughout Simmons' career, especially as his offensive woes have become more glaring. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported last June the 25-year-old is ambidextrous and was weighing whether to make his right hand his dominant shooting hand.

While Simmons was still in college at LSU, NBA writer Kevin O'Connor questioned whether he was a natural righty.

The 6'11" playmaker is a 59.7 percent free-throw shooter, and his aversion to long-range jumpers—he has attempted 34 three-pointers in 275 games—becomes a major issue in the postseason.

Naturally, it's fair to wonder whether Simmons would benefit from totally overhauling his form.

However, his former Sixers teammate Markelle Fultz is an example of how that strategy can go terribly wrong.

Fultz went from a dynamic scorer and 41.3 percent three-point shooter at Washington to a player who was totally unsure of himself in the NBA. Nobody is mistaking Simmons for Stephen Curry right now, but there's still room for him to get even worse if he loses more confidence in his shooting abilities.