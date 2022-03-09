Russell Wilson 'Forever Grateful' After Trade to Broncos: 'Seattle, I Love You'

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Russell Wilson thanked Seattle Seahawks fans following his reported trade to the Denver Broncos.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks will acquire Drew Lock, Noah Fant and Shelby Harris along with a package of draft picks in return for Wilson. Once the deal is finalized, it will end Wilson's 10-year spell in the Pacific Northwest.

The seeds of the trade were planted last offseason, when The Athletic detailed some of the internal turmoil between Wilson and the Seahawks. While the move wasn't totally unexpected, it was a stunning development nonetheless.

And for fans in Seattle, the trade is a hammer blow for two reasons.

Wilson's departure ends the franchise's most successful period. The Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013 and claimed an NFC title the following season. They also made the playoffs eight times with Wilson under center.

The feeling of anguish that brings is exacerbated by the uncertainty of what comes next.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell explained how the trade is indicative of a philosophical shift for the Seahawks:

As if jettisoning Wilson in order to establish the run isn't enough of a downer for the fanbase, they have to put their faith in a front office that hasn't delivered in the draft recently:

As Brady Henderson of ESPN noted, using its newfound draft capital to acquire Deshaun Watson is an option for Seattle, but Watson's availability for the 2022 season remains unclear amid his ongoing legal situation.

Whatever the Seahawks' plan to replace Wilson is, the sting of seeing him in another uniform is bound to sting for fans for some time.