Von Miller Prioritizing Rams Contract in Free Agency Before Exploring Other Options

Pass-rusher Von Miller said Wednesday that he is focused on trying to re-sign with the Los Angeles Rams ahead of free agency.

Miller told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports on Wednesday, "I want to figure it out with the Rams first and foremost because they've been real good to me. On the slim chance that can't happen, then I'll explore all my options."

The Rams acquired Miller from the Denver Broncos prior to last season's trade deadline, and he went on to help lead the team to a Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Miller spent nine-and-a-half seasons in Denver after the team selected him second overall in the 2011 draft, and he built a Hall of Fame-worthy resume along the way.

The 32-year-old veteran was an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro with the Broncos, in addition to winning the 2011 Defensive Rookie of the Year award and being named Super Bowl 50 MVP in Denver's win over the Carolina Panthers.

In 142 regular-season games with the Broncos, Miller racked up 110.5 sacks, placing him first on the franchise's all-time list.

Injuries have been a bit of an issue in recent years, especially in 2020, when an ankle injury cost him the entire season, but he bounced back nicely in 2021.

After recording 4.5 sacks in seven games with the Broncos, Miller added five more in eight regular-season games with the Rams, giving him a total of 9.5 for the year.

He was even better in the playoffs, racking up four sacks, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in four games.

That rivaled Miller's performance during the Broncos' run to a Super Bowl win in 2015 when he had five sacks and two forced fumbles in three games.

While Super Bowl LVI MVP honors went to wide receiver Cooper Kupp in L.A.'s 23-20 win against the Bengals, Miller would have been a worthy selection as well after sacking quarterback Joe Burrow twice.

If the Rams are able to re-sign Miller, they will keep together one of the most fearsome defensive fronts in the NFL with Miller, Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd leading the way.

That may appeal to Miller, as could the fact that Los Angeles may not have a ton of competition in 2022 when it comes to getting back to the Super Bowl.

One of the Rams' closest competitors, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saw quarterback Tom Brady retire this offseason. Also, the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver on Tuesday.

If Miller and the Rams cannot reach an agreement on a new contract, it is fair to wonder if a return to Denver would interest Miller, given that Wilson could make the Broncos a threat to contend for a Super Bowl for the first time in seven years.