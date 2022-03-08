DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Seahawks Fantasy Outlook After Russell Wilson Trade

AP Photo/John McCoy

The Seattle Seahawks made a franchise- and league-altering trade on Tuesday, reportedly sending quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos alongside a fourth-round pick for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive tackle Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-rounder.

One of the natural questions for fantasy players, then, is what the deal does for the value of wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

While there is some uncertainty at the moment, given that Seattle's quarterback situation is likely unresolved, it doesn't look pretty.

At the moment, Lock is atop Seattle's depth chart. The same Lock who has thrown for 4,740 yards, 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 24 games (21 starts) across the past three seasons, completing just 59.3 percent of his passes.

The same Lock who lost the preseason quarterback battle in Denver last offseason to Teddy Bridgewater.

Phew boy.

We saw what life without Wilson looked like for Metcalf and Lockett this past season. In the three games Wilson missed, Metcalf fared OK, with 14 receptions for 197 yards and three scores on 18 total targets. Decent production.

Lockett was more of a mixed bag, with 16 receptions for 189 yards on 23 targets. But 12 of those catches and 142 of those yards came in one game. He was basically invisible in the other two.

And now they potentially get a quarterback in Lock who threw for 560 yards and a touchdown in his three starts last season, all losses. Over the course of a 17-game season, that translates to 3,173 passing yards and six scores. Those are poor numbers.

Barring an upgrade, you can downgrade Metcalf and Lockett in a big way next season. Both players are best viewed as WR3s, though if the Seahawks upgrade at quarterback, that designation would change.