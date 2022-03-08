Schefter: Aaron Rodgers Trade Was Never Discussed by Packers, Broncos in Offseason

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File

The Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers never discussed a deal involving quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The report dropped after the Broncos traded for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Rodgers agreed to return to the Packers on Tuesday.

"Denver acquiring Wilson has nothing to do with Aaron Rodgers' decision to return to Green Bay," Schefter wrote.

"Denver general manager George Paton initiated trade talks with Seattle for Wilson at least two weeks ago, per sources. But in recent days, as trade talks with Seattle heated up, it became clear that Wilson was the Broncos' Plan A. The Broncos and Packers have not discussed a Rodgers trade this offseason."

Per Schefter, the Broncos agreed to deal quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick to Seattle for Wilson and a fourth-rounder.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Rodgers and the Packers agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract ($153 million guaranteed).

Rodgers confirmed his return but said on Twitter that "reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I 'signed.'"

A potential Broncos-Packers trade involving Rodgers has been discussed by reporters in the past, with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio notably writing this on March 4:

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has specific deals lined up with other teams—and those teams have trade compensation lined up with the Packers. The potential moves have been arranged, essentially, with the permission of the Packers.

"The destinations are believed to be exclusively in the AFC. To little surprise, the Broncos are one of them. Other viable possibilities are, we’re told, the Titans and Steelers."

Ultimately, Rodgers will be staying in Green Bay, Wilson is headed to Denver and Seattle is back to the quarterback drawing board.