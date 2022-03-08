Titans Rumors: Harold Landry Contract Eyed After TEN Declines to Use Franchise Tag

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Harold Landry's future remains unclear ahead of 2022 NFL free agency.

The Tennessee Titans will not use the franchise tag to retain Landry, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, though the team "still hopes to re-sign Landry to a long-term deal."

Landry, 25, had a career year for the Titans in 2021, notching career highs in sacks (12), tackles (75), tackles for loss (14) and quarterback hits (22). After posting a total of 19 sacks in his first three seasons, Landry became a more consistent force off the edge this past year.

The front four—Landry, Bud Dupree, Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry—was a huge reason why the Titans earned the top overall seed in the AFC Playoffs last year, even if they were eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round. That foursome combined for 32.5 sacks.

"It was fun to watch last year and to see how all of that kind of came together," Titans general manager Jon Robinson told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I think that all of those guys benefitted from each other. I thought the rush was coordinated. I thought Denico's presence along with Jeffrey's presence helped Harold. I thought Harold's presence helped Jeffrey. And that's what you want from them. But it is a balance of trying to keep that thing together, and working through Harold's contract and you know being mindful of players that we kind of have coming down the pike too that we want to try to keep there as well."

ESPN's Kevin Seifert ranks Landry as the No. 12 free agent in 2022, noting he was "No. 34 among edge rushers in ESPN's pass rush win rate (13.8 percent).

If Landry does hit the market, he'll have suitors. Edge-rushers always hold value.

But there is depth at the position in both free agency and the draft this season. The former looks to have players like Von Miller, Randy Gregory, Chandler Jones, Jadeveon Clowney and Haason Reddick available, among others.

And Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Devin Lloyd, Travon Walker, Jermaine Johnson II, George Karlaftis, David Ojabo, Boye Mafe and Arnold Ebiketie are all edge-rushers who could be off the board in the first round of this year's NFL draft, with a lot of top-end talent at the position.

Still, Landry has proven he can get to the quarterback in the NFL and appears to be squarely in his prime. If Tennessee wants him back, it won't come cheap.