Aaron Rodgers' Career Earnings, Net Worth After Reported $200M Packers Contract

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

After some hemming and a whole lot of hawing, Aaron Rodgers is likely to retire as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Rodgers and the Packers agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract extension Tuesday. Pat McAfee reported the dollar figure being floated is not accurate, though Rodgers has agreed to terms on a new deal to stay in Green Bay. McAfee's source in this case is almost certainly his good friend Rodgers.

While the dollar figure may be different than what's been reported, Rodgers likely just became the NFL's highest-paid player on an annual basis. The deal, by itself, will top Rodgers' reported net worth of $140 million.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.