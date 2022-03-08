Packers' Aaron Rodgers and the Biggest Contracts in NFL History

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Aaron Rodgers will make $50 million per year in his newest contract with the Green Bay Packers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but the deal doesn't have the most total dollars in NFL history.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes stands at the head of the pack after agreeing to a 10-year deal worth $450 million in 2020.

His contract leads a quarterback-dominant list of the biggest deals we have ever seen in the NFL.

Biggest Contracts in NFL History (Length)

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC: $450 million (10 years)

2. Josh Allen, QB, BUF: $258 million (6)

3. Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB: $200 million (4)

4. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL: $160 million (4)

5. Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU: $156 million (4)

6. Matt Ryan, QB, ATL: $150 million (5)

7. Khalil Mack, OLB, CHI: $141 million (6)

8. Russell Wilson, QB, SEA: $140 million (4)

9. Andrew Luck, QB, IND: $139 million (6)

10. Trent Williams, OT, SF: $138.1 million (6)

Sources: Spotrac, CBS Sports

The price of a starting quarterback has grown astronomically in recent years with Rodgers the fourth player to top $40 million per year.

The average pay at the position has far exceeded other spots on the field:

Mahomes is on top of the list, signing his deal after leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title. However, much of the later seasons are only guaranteed a year ahead of time, reducing the risk for Kansas City.

Per Spotrac, only $63.1 million of Mahomes' deal was guaranteed at signing. Conversely, Rodgers has $153 million guaranteed on his four-year contract, per Rapoport.

Guarantees and cap hits are especially important when looking at potential trades. Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson have been mentioned in plenty of trade rumors over the past year.

Jared Goff, who signed a four-year, $134 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, cost the team $24.7 million in dead cap last season after L.A. traded the quarterback to the Detroit Lions.

Among the non-quarterbacks on the list, Khalil Mack was seemingly a bargain after being made the highest-paid defensive player of all time. The Chicago Bears linebacker was named a first-team All-Pro in 2018, helping lead the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL.

Injuries held Mack to seven games in 2021, however, and he holds a $30.2 million cap hit next season for a squad likely far from contention.

Left tackle Trent Williams has lived up to expectations with the San Francisco 49ers, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2021. But the 33-year-old has five years left on his contract, which could look worse by 2026 if the 49ers are stuck with cap issues.