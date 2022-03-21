Zion Williamson Reportedly Not Expected to Return from Injury This Season

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson isn't expected to suit up for the team this season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Injuries have unfortunately been the theme of Williamson's season, and arguably his career. He hadn't played at all this season after undergoing offseason foot surgery.

A torn right lateral meniscus cost him all but 24 games of his rookie season, though he still averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

He managed to largely avoid injury in his sophomore campaign and was fantastic, posting 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting a preposterous 61.1 percent from the field.

Williamson has his questions on the court, from his three-point shooting (33.3 percent from beyond the arc) to his defensive impact. But his elite low-post scoring and explosiveness around the rim have always made up for those concerns.

His inability to stay healthy, however, has become a far more impactful issue.

Despite his absence, the Pelicans have worked themselves into play-in contention at 30-41 (ninth in the West). Jonas Valanciunas, Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez will continue to hold down frontcourt duties down the stretch run with Williamson out.