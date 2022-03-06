Video: Amare Barno Runs 4.36 40 at Combine; Fastest Time for DL Since 2003

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amare Barno performed better than expected at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday, especially in the 40-yard dash.

Barno ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds, which is the fastest in combine history for a defensive lineman since 2003.

The 6'5", 246-pound lineman's 40-yard dash time should certainly help him rise on draft boards. However, he's not projected to be a first-round pick.

Barno transferred to Virginia Tech in 2020 out of Butler Community College and transitioned from outside linebacker to defensive end. During the 2021 season, he recorded 3.5 sacks, 35 tackles and 5.5 tackles for a loss in 10 games.

Barno's NFL combine profile lists him as a "average backup or special teamer."