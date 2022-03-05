Report: LeBron James 'Badly Wanted' Lakers to Re-Sign Alex Caruso in 2021 Offseason

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

If LeBron James had his way, Alex Caruso would still be a Laker.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported James "badly" wanted Caruso back with the Lakers, but the team refused to re-sign the guard because of luxury-tax concerns. Caruso signed a four-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls and has been open about the fact he gave the Lakers a chance to match the offer.

The Lakers and James share responsibility for the Lakers' miserable season. It was at James' behest that the Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook this offseason, a move that's proved every bit as disastrous as its skeptics believed over the summer. Stein reported it's almost certain Westbrook will be one-and-done in his run with his hometown franchise.

The Lakers, meanwhile, have made several moves with their purse strings in mind—seemingly forgetting they are the Lakers. Allowing Caruso to walk in free agency was an inexcusable exercise in mismanagement. Caruso became a fan favorite during his tenure with the franchise and was a stellar on-court complement to James, a hustle-hard defender who doesn't need the ball on offense and can knock down an occasional open three.

The Bulls have greatly benefited from Caruso's presence as they've raced out to a 39-25 record. Making matters worse, the Lakers did choose to sign Talen Horton-Tucker to a new contract, which has been a major disappointment.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN previously reported the Lakers refused to add money at the trade deadline over luxury-tax concerns. The Houston Rockets reportedly approached the Lakers with a deal that would have netted them John Wall and Christian Wood, but the team demurred over cost concerns.

Stein additionally reported the Lakers refused to pony up cash to bring in Scott Brooks as an assistant under Frank Vogel. Brooks, who coached Westbrook last season in Washington, would have been an offensive coordinator of sorts who could've helped work out the on-court awkwardness that's existed all season.

Keep in mind: The Lakers are a franchise valued at $5.5 billion by Forbes. They almost certainly would net more than that if the Buss family ever sold. The team is also raking in cash from a $3 billion deal with Spectrum.

While the Buss family does not have the same type of outside revenue as some other ownership groups—the Lakers are the "family business"—cheaping out during the final meaningful years of James' career is a bad look. The not-so-subtle shots LeBron sent at Lakers management over the All-Star break are a sign they need to open the checkbook next offseason and fix the current mess.