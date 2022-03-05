Derek Stingley Jr. Says He's the Best CB in 2022 NFL Draft: 'I'm the Greatest'

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. isn't afraid of being his own hype man ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

"I know myself and I know that when I'm at the best version of myself, I'm the greatest," Stingley told reporters Saturday at the NFL scouting combine when asked whether he's the best corner in the class.

The 20-year-old Louisiana native, who isn't working out at the combine as he recovers from a foot injury, enjoyed a standout freshman season with the Tigers in 2019. He tallied 38 total tackles, 15 passes defended and six interceptions in 15 games.

He didn't record any interceptions in seven appearances during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign, but the two-time first-team All-SEC selection explained Saturday teams stopped throwing his way, which limited his ball-hawking opportunities.

"Going into my second year and throughout my second year, I felt it was just as good as my freshman year," Stingley said. "Freshman year I had over 90 targets. Sophomore year I had 30. If anything, that should just say I was doing my job."

The cornerback, who said the New York Giants and New York Jets are among the teams he's met with in Indianapolis, played just three games in 2021 before the injury.

Bleacher Report's Cory Giddings described the 6'1'', 195-pound corner as a "fluid athlete with a smooth running style and hip swivel" in his pre-draft scouting report.

"Stingley has the ideal length teams are looking for in cornerbacks. Paired with his elite athleticism, ball skills and scheme flexibility, he should be an early pick for the cornerback positions," Giddings wrote.

Barring any setbacks with his foot, he figures to compete with Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Washington's Trent McDuffie to become the first cornerback off the board in April.

Earning that distinction could make Stingley a top-10 pick.