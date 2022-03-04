Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Commanders' 'Strong Offer' Rebuffed by Seahawks

AP Photo/John McCoy

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly turned down a trade offer from the Washington Commanders for quarterback Russell Wilson.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it was a "strong" offer, but talks "didn't go anywhere."

Rapoport added that Washington has "called essentially everywhere" in its search for a new starting quarterback.

Wilson has been the subject of trade rumors since last offseason when he gave his agent a list of teams he would accept a trade to.

Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Wilson would accept a trade to the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders or Chicago Bears, although he didn't request a trade.

Nothing came of the trade talk and Wilson played for Seattle in 2021, but things didn't go according to plan for him or the team.

Wilson missed three games with a broken finger, marking the first games he missed in his 10-year NFL career, and the Seahawks finished with a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The 33-year-old veteran was still fairly productive when healthy, completing 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions while also rushing for 183 yards and two scores.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With nine Pro Bowl selections and one Super Bowl victory to his credit, Wilson is a surefire future Hall of Famer. He is also still among the best quarterbacks in the NFL, making him a logical target for a quarterback-needy team.

Washington fits the bill, as it has had no answers at the position since Kirk Cousins signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.

After Washington made the playoffs in 2020 despite going just 7-9 and getting poor quarterback play from Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen, the issue persisted in 2021.

Washington missed the playoffs with a 7-10 mark and Taylor Heinicke started 15 of the 17 games under center. Ryan Fitzpatrick was signed to be the starter, but he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1.

Heinicke went on to complete 65.0 percent of his passes for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions to go along with 313 yards and a score on the ground.

While Heinicke performed admirably, the Commanders clearly need a better option at quarterback, and finding one for 2022 will likely be difficult.

There may not be much available on the trade or free-agent markets, and the 2022 draft class is considered weak for quarterbacks with Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Matt Corral and Sam Howell being among the top options.

Wilson would immediately solve many of Washington's issues, but with the Seahawks bringing back head coach Pete Carroll and most of their key players, it appears as though they want to make at least one more run at it with Wilson at quarterback.