Giants Rumors: James Bradberry Trade Expected to Interest Teams Ahead of Free Agency

The New York Giants will reportedly listen to trade offers for cornerback James Bradberry.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, teams are expected to call the Giants about Bradberry, and the Giants aren't against the idea of trading him:

New York signed Bradberry to a three-year, $43.5 million contract in 2020, and he is set to enter the final year of his deal in 2022.

The 28-year-old Bradberry has been a productive and consistent starter throughout his six-year NFL career with the Carolina Panthers and Giants.

A second-round pick of the Panthers in the 2016 NFL draft out of Samford, Bradberry established himself as a starter during his rookie campaign.

In four seasons with the Panthers, he racked up 279 tackles, 47 passes defended, eight interceptions, three sacks and two forced fumbles in 60 games, all of which were starts.

After signing a free-agent deal with the Giants, Bradberry enjoyed the best season of his career, finishing with 54 tackles, 18 passes defended, three interceptions and two forced fumbles en route to his first Pro Bowl nod in 2020.

The Giants defense took a step back in 2021, but Bradberry remained productive with 47 tackles, 17 pass breakups and a career-high four interceptions.

While Bradberry is penciled in to be the Giants' No. 1 cornerback in 2022, it would make sense for the Giants to consider offers.

They are under new management after general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll came over from the Buffalo Bills, and they aren't expected to contend for a playoff spot after losing double-digit games in each of the past five seasons.

Since the Giants could lose Bradberry for nothing in free agency next offseason, getting some assets in return now may be the best move toward future success.