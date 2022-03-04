X

    Video: Chris Olave Runs Unofficial 4.26-Second 40-Yard Dash at NFL Scouting Combine

    Doric SamMarch 4, 2022

    AP Photo/Darron Cummings

    Former Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave blew scouts away Thursday at the NFL combine with an unofficial time of 4.26 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

    It was the first sub-4.3 40 of the day.

    NFL @NFL

    4.26u, holy moly.<a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> WR <a href="https://twitter.com/chrisolave_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chrisolave_</a> with a jaw-dropping 40.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/xKZxr9Cd78">pic.twitter.com/xKZxr9Cd78</a>

    NFL Draft @NFLDraft

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> WR Chris Olave 1st 40: 4.26u<br><br>Best time of the 2022 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> thus far!

    Olave's impressive run drew some reactions from NFL players, including fellow Ohio State alums Terry McLaurin and Justin Fields.

    Terry McLaurin @TheTerry_25

    BRO WHAT?!🔥👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/chrisolave_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chrisolave_</a>

    Justin Fields @justnfields

    Sheesh!! <a href="https://twitter.com/chrisolave_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chrisolave_</a>

    Derwin James Jr @DerwinJames

    4.26 omg 😳

    Olave recorded 65 receptions for 936 yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns during his senior season as a Buckeye. He is projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

