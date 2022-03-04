Video: Chris Olave Runs Unofficial 4.26-Second 40-Yard Dash at NFL Scouting Combine

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Former Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave blew scouts away Thursday at the NFL combine with an unofficial time of 4.26 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

It was the first sub-4.3 40 of the day.

Olave's impressive run drew some reactions from NFL players, including fellow Ohio State alums Terry McLaurin and Justin Fields.

Olave recorded 65 receptions for 936 yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns during his senior season as a Buckeye. He is projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.