Video: Chris Olave Runs Unofficial 4.26-Second 40-Yard Dash at NFL Scouting Combine

Video: Chris Olave Runs Unofficial 4.26-Second 40-Yard Dash at NFL Scouting CombineMarch 4, 2022
Former Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave blew scouts away Thursday at the NFL combine with an unofficial time of 4.26 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
It was the first sub-4.3 40 of the day.
NFL @NFL
4.26u, holy moly. @OhioStateFB WR @chrisolave_ with a jaw-dropping 40.
Olave's impressive run drew some reactions from NFL players, including fellow Ohio State alums Terry McLaurin and Justin Fields.
Olave recorded 65 receptions for 936 yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns during his senior season as a Buckeye. He is projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.