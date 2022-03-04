Nets' Joe Harris to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Ankle Injury, Sean Marks Says

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris will undergo season-ending surgery on his ankle.

Nets general manager Sean Marks confirmed Thursday that Harris will be out for the remainder of the year:

The 2019 Three-Point Contest champion hasn't played since Brooklyn's 120-96 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 14.

The Nets announced in November that Harris was having surgery on his ankle and expected to be out for four to eight weeks. However, Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters in January that Harris "had some flare-ups" in his rehab, which pushed his return back further.

His agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Feb. 3 that a second surgery might be required.

Nash said Monday that Harris was continuing to work toward a recovery but that there wasn't any update on his status.

Considering the Nets only have 19 games left in the regular season, the likelihood of the 30-year-old suiting back up looked slimmer by the day.

His injury has added to a roller-coaster season with Brooklyn between Kyrie Irving's part-time status, James Harden's eventual exit and Kevin Durant's MCL sprain. The Harden trade at least allowed the team to get the long-range shooting it was desperately missing with Harris out of the lineup.

Seth Curry is averaging 17.9 points and 3.1 made three-pointers per game and shooting 46.8 percent from beyond the arc since joining the Nets. The addition of Goran Dragic has helped as well, with Dragic going 2-of-6 on threes over his first three appearances.

But the impact of Harris' absence is likely to be felt in the playoffs. Over the last two postseasons, he hit 42.6 percent of his three-pointers. Per Stathead, his 40 total makes were the most on the team over that span.