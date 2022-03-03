Vince McMahon Will Induct The Undertaker into WWE Hall of Fame

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE chairman Vince McMahon announced Thursday that he will induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame next month.

McMahon revealed the news during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show with SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee.

WWE announced last month that The Undertaker would headline the 2022 Hall of Fame class and receive the honor on April 1 following SmackDown at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

While McMahon is the man behind WWE and the WWE Hall of Fame, he rarely has any on-camera involvement with the ceremony.

In fact, McAfee alluded to the fact that McMahon is insistent that Hall of Fame inductees not mention or thank him during their speeches.

One exception came in 2009 when McMahon inducted "Stone Cold" Steve Austin into the WWE Hall of Fame.

That was fitting given that McMahon and Austin worked in lockstep behind the scenes to make WWE a huge success during the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s, in addition to working together on-screen as adversaries.

With regard to The Undertaker, McMahon undoubtedly deserves a ton of credit for the success he enjoyed over the course of his three decades in WWE.

McMahon had a hand in creating The Undertaker gimmick, and Mark Calaway, the man behind the gimmick, managed to make it work for the duration of his career.

In addition to the magic they have made together on-screen, both McMahon and The Undertaker have gone on record many times regarding the love and admiration they have for each other behind the scenes.

It is likely that no one better understands the sacrifices The Undertaker has made to become one of the most iconic figures in wrestling history than McMahon, making him the clear choice to present The Deadman for induction.

Fans will be able to watch both McMahon and The Undertaker address the WWE universe when the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony streams live on Peacock on April 1 following SmackDown.

