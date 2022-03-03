Report: Robert Griffin III's 'Surviving Washington' Tell-All Book No Longer in Works

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ex-Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III planned to write a tell-all book entitled Surviving Washington detailing his time with the franchise (2012-2015) and providing a deep dive into the team's toxic culture.

However, those plans have reportedly been axed.

Eric Bickel of The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported that the book is being scrapped and that Gary Myers, who planned to co-write it with Griffin, has moved on from the project.

A source told 106.7 The Fan that Griffin had "second thoughts" about writing the book, which was scheduled for an August release.

Last August, Griffin said the following in a promotional video detailing what he planned to expose (via The Sports Junkies):

"I'm gonna tell you the truth about what happened in that playoff game in 2012 against Seattle. I'm gonna detail the medical mismanagement that I received during my time in Washington. I'm gonna open your eyes to the sexual harassment that permeated the walls of that building, and give you a deep dive into a power struggle between one of the most powerful coaches in all of sports and an owner that many of you want gone. They say the truth will set you free. So here it is, unfiltered. Pre-order now."

Griffin deleted the video from Twitter, and the book is no longer available for pre-order from Simon & Schuster, which planned to publish the book.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reached out to Myers and relayed that Myers "said that he has been instructed to refer all questions to Griffin and his literary agent. At the time of the PFT article's publication, the literary agent had not responded to PFT's request.

Griffin exploded onto the NFL scene in 2012 after winning a Heisman Trophy with Baylor the year before. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors en route to leading Washington to an NFC East title and an NFC Wild Card Game appearance.

RGIII accounted for 27 touchdowns (20 passing, seven rushing) and 4,015 yards (3,200 passing, 815 rushing). He was an explosive talent who looked ready to take the league by storm.

However, he suffered a torn LCL, ACL and meniscus in the playoffs, and his career was never the same. RGIII initially suffered a knee injury on Dec. 6 against the Baltimore Ravens but returned to close the regular season. He briefly left the playoff game with a knee problem but returned before suffering the aforementioned injuries.

There's controversy and different sides to what exactly went down during the playoff game, but ultimately, that was the beginning of the end of Griffin's tenure.

He was eventually benched for Kirk Cousins and cut after the 2015 season. Griffin played 18 games for the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens from 2016-20. He currently works as an ESPN analyst for college football and NFL.