Evan Neal: It Would Be Special to Be Alabama’s 1st No. 1 NFL Draft Pick in 74 Years

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal said Thursday he's excited about the prospect of becoming the program's first No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft since Harry Gilmer in 1948.

Legendary Crimson Tide quarterback Joe Namath was taken first in the 1965 AFL draft, but 12th in its NFL counterpart the same year. While Bama has remained one of the nation's most prominent college football teams over the decades, a top NFL pick has been elusive.

"It would mean everything," Neal told reporters at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. "You have a whole lot of Alabama players that were worthy of having the No. 1 spot, and for that to be me, that'd be extremely special. I feel like the whole state of Alabama would be proud. The University of Alabama would definitely be proud for sure."

The 2021 All-American is facing plenty of competition as the Jacksonville Jaguars weigh their options ahead of the first round on April 28.

NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux headline the Jags' alternatives as they hold the No. 1 spot for a second straight year. They selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2021.

Neal is one of the most physically imposing prospects in recent memory. He was listed at 6'7'', 350 pounds at Alabama, though he said Thursday he's worked down to about 336 pounds.

He's showcased explosive athleticism:

The 21-year-old Florida native is capable of playing both tackle and guard on either side of the line. A team that selects him inside the top five will obviously hope he slots in as a franchise left tackle for the next 15 years, though.

Bleacher Report's Brandon Thorn noted in his pre-draft scouting report that Neal, who played 40 games across three years with the Tide, features a "rare blend of size, athletic ability, balance and play strength."

"Neal's blend of physical traits, polish despite limited time at one position and youth make him an immediate-impact starter at either left or right tackle with Pro Bowl potential if he can play with better overall posture and hand placement in the run game," Thorn concluded.

It's amazing a program like Alabama—which has developed so many high-end NFL prospects, especially during the Nick Saban era—hasn't had a No. 1 pick in 74 years.

Neal is a player who's worthy of breaking that drought, and he won't have to wait long to hear his name called even if Jacksonville opts to go in a different direction.