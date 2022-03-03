X

    NFL Combine 2022: Most Notable Measurements from Thursday in Indianapolis

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 3, 2022

    AP Photo/Darron Cummings

    The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine featured its first set of on-field drills Thursday, but it was the player measurements that had people talking.

    While fans often have their eyes on the 40-yard dash and bench press, teams and scouts take note of measurements to get accurate height, weight, arm length, hand size and more. It's often the first chance to get real numbers on prospects outside of the inflated marks listed by colleges.

    The quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends were especially scrutinized during Thursday's evaluations.

    Here are some of the most notable numbers, per Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network and Ben Glassmire of RiseNDraft.

    Notable Quarterbacks

    Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

    Height: 6'3¼"

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Weight: 217 pounds

    Hands: 8½"

    Matt Corral, Ole Miss

    Height: 6'1⅝"

    Weight: 212 pounds

    Hands: 9⅝"

    Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

    Height: 6'3"

    Weight: 211 pounds

    Hands: 10"

    Malik Willis, Liberty

    Height: 6'0½"

    Weight: 219 pounds

    Hands: 9½"

    Notable Receivers

    Drake London, USC

    Height: 6'3⅞"

    Weight: 219 pounds

    Hands: 9⅜"

    Arms: 33"

    Wingspan: 77¾"

    Jahan Dotson, Penn State

    Height: 5'10½"

    Weight: 178 pounds

    Hands: 9½"

    Arms: 30¾"

    Wingspan: 74"

    Chris Olave, Ohio State

    Height: 6'0⅜"

    Weight: 187 pounds

    Hands: 9½"

    Arms: 31⅛"

    Wingspan: 73⅛"

    Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

    Height: 5'11¾"

    Weight: 183 pounds

    Hands: 9⅞"

    Arms: 32"

    Wingspan: 76½"

    Jameson Williams, Alabama

    Height: 6'1½"

    Weight: 179 pounds

    Hands: 9¼"

    Arms: 32⅛"

    Wingspan: 75⅞"

    Kenny Pickett is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 class, but there was significant concern about hand size entering the combine. It was even a story that he didn't measure at the Senior Bowl because of a double-jointed thumb, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

    The issue became legitimate when Pickett measured with 8½-inch hands, which is small compared to past quarterback prospects:

    Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

    perspective on Pickett's 8.5 inch hands<br><br>of 663 QBs w measured hand sizes since 1987, only 9 had smaller than 8.5" hands<br><br>there is no QB in the NFL with 8.5" hands<br><br>there has been no QB to enter the NFL in at least 5 yrs w 8.5" hands<br><br>last successful QB w 8.5" hands was Mike Vick

    Adam Stark @EverydayFFB

    Kenny Pickett hand size came in at 8.5 inches, Taysom Hill currently has the smallest hand size in the NFL for a QB at 8.75 inches.

    James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV

    No QB with a hand size smaller than 9” (combine measurements) has been drafted in the 1st round since at least 2003.<br><br>Kenny Pickett: 8 1/2" hands measured at 2022 Combine <a href="https://t.co/1nk2rQhjum">pic.twitter.com/1nk2rQhjum</a>

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    Kenny Pickett had 38 career fumbles at Pittsburgh.<br><br>Hand size is a legit concern.

    Joe Burrow's hands were a story during the 2020 combine, but he has since quieted doubters while leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl. Of course, Burrow still had hands measured at 9 inches, per Ben Linsey of PFF.

    Though fans can laugh about the discussion and some general managers will ignore it, this might be enough for some teams to drop the Pittsburgh quarterback on their draft board.

    Overall size was more of a question for Matt Corral, but he erased concerns by measuring over 6'1" and over 210 pounds.

    Ross Jackson @RossJacksonNOLA

    Pretty good numbers for Corral. Thoughts he’d be under 200. <a href="https://t.co/Y4p062BkDu">https://t.co/Y4p062BkDu</a>

    There were also plenty of eyes on receivers during the combine, especially Drake London.

    Though not quite the 6'5" he was listed at by USC, London measured at 6'3⅞" and compared well to some of the bigger wideouts in the NFL:

    Daniel Jeremiah @MoveTheSticks

    My comp for London has been Mike Williams. Here’s his measurements coming out of Clemson:<br><br>6035 <br>218 <br>33 3/8 arm length <a href="https://t.co/64DZUdTnEu">https://t.co/64DZUdTnEu</a>

    Chris Burke @ChrisBurkeNFL

    Bit wider wingspan, but Drake London's measurements are pretty similar to Kenny Golladay's from 2017. <a href="https://t.co/bthVOI06BI">https://t.co/bthVOI06BI</a> <a href="https://t.co/pqFxFzUbsI">https://t.co/pqFxFzUbsI</a>

    Scott Carasik 🇺🇦 @CarasikS

    For comparison:<br>Alshon Jeffery<br>6'3"<br>216<br>10-1/4" hand<br>33" arms<br><br>Drake London has NFL WR size no question with these measurements at the combine. He may look skinny, but he holds his weight like Julio. <a href="https://t.co/4cT0ms6RGv">https://t.co/4cT0ms6RGv</a>

    It could help the elite athlete make a quick transition to the NFL, especially as a red-zone threat.

    On the other end of the spectrum, several receivers had relatively light weigh-ins, including Jahan Dotson (178 lbs.), Garrett Wilson (183 lbs.) and Jameson Williams (179 lbs.).

    Undersized receivers haven't always fared well in the NFL:

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    Here is every WR drafted in the first two rounds since 2000 that weighed under 185 pounds:<br><br>Every WR ran at least a 4.45 40-yard dash. <a href="https://t.co/7Im4afmWfB">pic.twitter.com/7Im4afmWfB</a>

    Despite some quality receivers on the list, including Santana Moss, DeSean Jackson and Marquise Brown, there are more misses than hits.

    Potential sleeper candidate Wan'Dale Robinson also might have fallen further down lists after measuring at just 5'8":

    JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB

    Wan'Dale Robinson being 5'8'' isn't the end of the world. It does, however, bring more ambiguity to his profile, which is not a good thing. The best hit (and arguably only hit) at that height or lower is basically Jamison Crowder.

    None of the measurements will tell a full story for a prospect. Lack of size at receiver can be overcome with speed and athleticism, while a good passing quarterback can overcome many physical limitations.

    The marks are still enough for scouts to take notice ahead of April's draft.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.