NFL Combine 2022: Most Notable Measurements from Thursday in Indianapolis

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine featured its first set of on-field drills Thursday, but it was the player measurements that had people talking.

While fans often have their eyes on the 40-yard dash and bench press, teams and scouts take note of measurements to get accurate height, weight, arm length, hand size and more. It's often the first chance to get real numbers on prospects outside of the inflated marks listed by colleges.

The quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends were especially scrutinized during Thursday's evaluations.

Here are some of the most notable numbers, per Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network and Ben Glassmire of RiseNDraft.

Notable Quarterbacks

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Height: 6'3¼"

Weight: 217 pounds

Hands: 8½"

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Height: 6'1⅝"

Weight: 212 pounds

Hands: 9⅝"

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 211 pounds

Hands: 10"

Malik Willis, Liberty

Height: 6'0½"

Weight: 219 pounds

Hands: 9½"

Notable Receivers

Drake London, USC

Height: 6'3⅞"

Weight: 219 pounds

Hands: 9⅜"

Arms: 33"

Wingspan: 77¾"

Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Height: 5'10½"

Weight: 178 pounds

Hands: 9½"

Arms: 30¾"

Wingspan: 74"

Chris Olave, Ohio State

Height: 6'0⅜"

Weight: 187 pounds

Hands: 9½"

Arms: 31⅛"

Wingspan: 73⅛"

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Height: 5'11¾"

Weight: 183 pounds

Hands: 9⅞"

Arms: 32"

Wingspan: 76½"

Jameson Williams, Alabama

Height: 6'1½"

Weight: 179 pounds

Hands: 9¼"

Arms: 32⅛"

Wingspan: 75⅞"

Kenny Pickett is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 class, but there was significant concern about hand size entering the combine. It was even a story that he didn't measure at the Senior Bowl because of a double-jointed thumb, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The issue became legitimate when Pickett measured with 8½-inch hands, which is small compared to past quarterback prospects:

Joe Burrow's hands were a story during the 2020 combine, but he has since quieted doubters while leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl. Of course, Burrow still had hands measured at 9 inches, per Ben Linsey of PFF.

Though fans can laugh about the discussion and some general managers will ignore it, this might be enough for some teams to drop the Pittsburgh quarterback on their draft board.

Overall size was more of a question for Matt Corral, but he erased concerns by measuring over 6'1" and over 210 pounds.

There were also plenty of eyes on receivers during the combine, especially Drake London.

Though not quite the 6'5" he was listed at by USC, London measured at 6'3⅞" and compared well to some of the bigger wideouts in the NFL:

It could help the elite athlete make a quick transition to the NFL, especially as a red-zone threat.

On the other end of the spectrum, several receivers had relatively light weigh-ins, including Jahan Dotson (178 lbs.), Garrett Wilson (183 lbs.) and Jameson Williams (179 lbs.).

Undersized receivers haven't always fared well in the NFL:

Despite some quality receivers on the list, including Santana Moss, DeSean Jackson and Marquise Brown, there are more misses than hits.

Potential sleeper candidate Wan'Dale Robinson also might have fallen further down lists after measuring at just 5'8":

None of the measurements will tell a full story for a prospect. Lack of size at receiver can be overcome with speed and athleticism, while a good passing quarterback can overcome many physical limitations.

The marks are still enough for scouts to take notice ahead of April's draft.