Kenny Pickett's Hands Measure 8.5'' at Draft Combine; Would Be Smallest for NFL QB

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Kenny Pickett's hand size was one of the biggest storylines when it came to quarterbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine, and Thursday's measurement doesn't change that fact.

ESPN's Field Yates reported his hands measured 8.5 inches. ESPN's Matt Miller noted that means Pickett's hands are smaller than any NFL quarterback's as he looks to join the league as a potential first-rounder this year.

The Pittsburgh product explained during Wednesday's press conference that he performed mobility stretches while trying to increase his hand size:

There is some additional context to consider, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero previously explained:

Following Thursday's measurement, ESPN's Todd McShay pointed out the "red flag line" is nine inches for quarterback hands. While that means Pickett fell below that threshold, McShay also pointed out "most teams aren't putting any real stock into it."

Miller spoke to an NFL quarterbacks coach who said "That's all bulls--t," when talking about Pickett's hand size. "Can he play or can he not play? I think he can play."

He proved he can play during the 2021 campaign when he completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading Pittsburgh to the ACC title.

Now he will have to hope that matters more to teams than his small hands.