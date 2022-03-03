Potential Top NFL Draft Pick Ikem Ekwonu: 'I Wouldn't Be Shocked If I Went No. 1'

Mark Brown/Getty Images

NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu said Thursday he's met with the Jacksonville Jaguars and wouldn't be surprised if he's selected with the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Ekwonu's stock is soaring and he's started to gain momentum as the potential top choice when the first round takes place April 28. The recent buzz includes being projected as the Jags' pick in the latest mock draft from ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.

"I wouldn't be shocked if I went No. 1 overall," Ekwonu told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I feel like that's something I've put the work in for it. I feel like when that time comes, I wouldn't be shocked by it."

Although most years there's either a consensus No. 1 selection or perhaps a two-prospect race for that coveted distinction, this year's class features a more wide-open feel.

Kiper noted there's at least four players still in contention for the Jaguars' atop the draft: Ekwonu, Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Ekwonu possesses an impressive combination of size (6'4'', 320 pounds), power, small-area quickness and versatility. Along with time at the all-important left tackle spot for the Wolfpack, he also spent time at guard.

The 2021 All-American will likely begin his NFL career at left tackle, but the ability to shift inside limits his bust potential if he's slow to progress in blocking the blind side.

Bleacher Report's Brandon Thorn explained in his predraft scouting report that Ekwonu has "A+ physical traits," and while he'll "need to learn to harness his aggressive nature," the outlook is highly promising.

"He has a special blend of size, power and athletic ability to go along with a tenacious, nasty demeanor as a finisher," Thorn wrote.

The North Carolina native confirmed Thursday he's ready to handle the spotlight that comes with being the No. 1 pick if that's how things play out.

"I wouldn't say pressure, but there's always expectations," Ekwonu said. "But with my work ethic ... ask any coach: I definitely put the work in. I do everything I can every day to fulfill those expectations."

Upgrading the protection around quarterback Trevor Lawrence, last year's first overall selection, is definitely on Jacksonville's to-do list to open the offseason.

Whether the Jaguars go with an offensive tackle or an edge-rusher at No. 1 could depend on if they're able to make a splash at either of those positions in free agency or via trade before the draft.

Ekwonu sounds ready for the challenge if the Jaguars call his name.