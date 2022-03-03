Commanders GM: WAS Called Every Team About QBs; Reportedly Has List of 40

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Washington Commanders apparently haven't been shy about their desire to bolster the quarterback position.

"We feel we have canvassed the league effectively," general manager Martin Mayhew told reporters at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. "We've spoken to every club that has a quarterback who might be available."

John Keim of ESPN reported the NFC East team had a list of approximately 40 quarterbacks they have at least looked into, including some college prospects.

The dream for Washington would likely be adding Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson via trade, but Legwold suggested such moves "remain longshots," with the two future Hall of Famers primed to potentially remain on the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

Perhaps the Commanders can trade for Jimmy Garoppolo or look toward free agents such as Mitchell Trubisky, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota.

After all, Garoppolo is a playoff-tested veteran who helped the San Francisco 49ers reach a Super Bowl, and Trubisky, Mariota and Bridgewater can all make plays with their legs as well as their arms. It also wasn't long ago that Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards in 2019, although he also had 30 interceptions that same year.

They could also stick with Taylor Heinicke, who Mayhew called "the ultimate competitor."

Still, that would mean failing to upgrade the position they are clearly focused on this offseason after Heinicke threw for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2021. He seems like more of a quality backup than a starter who can lead a deep playoff run, but he is at least an option who is familiar with the offense and personnel.

That may leave the draft, and, unfortunately for Washington and other quarterback-needy teams, this year's class is considered relatively weak compared to previous ones.

"This is a quality quarterback class this year," Mayhew said while pushing back against that notion. "As of right now, I think there may be some separation here at the combine. We may see some of that happening. But we're aware of what our options are as far as next year too. We are looking to address it now, if possible. And that's where our focus is."

Washington has the No. 11 pick and may turn toward Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Matt Corral, Malik Willis or Sam Howell if its other options don't work out, which means it could be looking for one of the prospects to stand out at the combine.