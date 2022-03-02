49ers' John Lynch on Broadcast Role Contract Talks: 'This Is Where My Heart Is'

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has ruled out a move to the broadcast booth.

Lynch said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that working in San Francisco's front office "is where my heart is at right now" after entertaining the idea of a renewed television career:

Lynch joked about the sums of money that are being spent by the NFL's media partners to tie up broadcasting crews.

Tony Romo's reported 10-year, $170 million deal with CBS Sports effectively set the market in 2020. The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported Troy Aikman will get around $90 million over five years from ESPN.

Lynch played 15 years in the NFL and was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021. Between that and his time in the 49ers front office, he'd likely command a hefty sum from a network with NFL broadcasting rights.

The 50-year-old has pivoted to television before, signing with Fox in 2008 after his retirement and remaining there until San Francisco hired him in 2017.

Marchand reported Friday that Lynch "probably could have tripled his salary" with an offer from Amazon:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Getting three times the money for less work is a difficult proposition to decline.

That he would turn it down shows Lynch's commitment to the 49ers, and he's relishing the challenge of building a potential Super Bowl winner around Trey Lance.