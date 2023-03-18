T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards Helped to Locker Room vs. Bulls After Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards suffered an apparent right ankle injury during his team's road game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Edwards was helped off the floor and back to the locker room.

The star guard entered the night averaging 25.0 points on 46.0 percent shooting in his third NBA season.

Last year, the budding superstar posted 21.3 points per game on 44.1 percent shooting for a 46-36 Timberwolves squad that finished seventh in the Western Conference and qualified for the postseason.

That's in large part thanks to Edwards, who broke out in the back half of his rookie campaign and kept the momentum going into his sophomore season. His scoring prowess, energy and poster dunks have injected life into an exciting Timberwolves team with a bright future.

The Timberwolves entered Friday night 35-35, good for seventh in the Western Conference. They trail the Golden State Warriors by a game for the sixth seed.