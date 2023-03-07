Report: Giants' Saquon Barkley Gets $10.1M Franchise Tag After Daniel Jones Contract

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The New York Giants on Tuesday placed their franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley ahead of the 2023 season, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The tag is worth $10.1 million.

The decision stops Barkley from hitting the open market, as he was set to become a free agent after playing the 2022 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which earned him $7.2 million.

New York on Tuesday also reached an agreement with quarterback Daniel Jones on a four-year, $160 million contract, according to Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Shortly after being hired as Giants general manager early last year, Joe Schoen expressed concern about the team's salary-cap situation and indicated he would listen to trade calls for any player, including Barkley. A deal never came to fruition, and the speedster enjoyed a resurgent year.

The 26-year-old ranked fourth in the NFL with 1,312 rushing yards on 295 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns. He helped lead New York to a 9-7-1 record and a surprising playoff berth. The Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings to advance to the divisional round before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Penn State product started his career in promising fashion, recording 2,028 yards as a rookie. However, he had just 2,391 combined yards in the three seasons after because of multiple injuries.

Barkley suffered a sprained right ankle in 2019 and a torn right ACL the following year. He was also slowed by a left ankle injury in 2021. Despite Barkley's injury history, New York saw a benefit in keeping him on the roster, but he surely was hoping for more of a commitment than the franchise tag.

Retaining Barkley was necessary for the Giants as they look to build on the success of their 2022 season. He is a dynamic runner who can also be a factor in the passing game, and his best years may be ahead of him.

The franchise may now begin working toward a long-term extension for Barkley.