Mike McCarthy Says 'Nothing Good' Comes From Sean Payton, Cowboys Buzz

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy dismissed rumors of Sean Payton potentially taking his job while speaking to reporters Tuesday:

"It's a narrative I don't want to be a part of," McCarthy said. "... In fairness to Sean, he's being asked the questions, but nothing good comes out of that."

The coach said owner Jerry Jones assured him there was nothing to worry about.

"He addressed it, we laughed about it and moved on," McCarthy added. "That's really where it is."

There was widespread speculation about Payton potentially becoming head coach of the Cowboys after the 58-year-old resigned as coach of the New Orleans Saints.

It came after Dallas suffered a first-round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, raising questions about McCarthy's future with the team. Jones had previously indicated the season was considered title or bust.

However, Payton has since clarified that he is not looking to take the Cowboys job. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, he is being considered for a media job by both Fox and Amazon.

Jones has also stated that McCarthy's job was never in question this offseason.

It should put rumors of a Payton-Cowboys connection to bed, at least until McCarthy's next struggles.