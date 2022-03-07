Jon Moxley Defeats Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution 2022

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Jon Moxley beat Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution on Sunday night, potentially paving the way for them to become a tag team.

Moxley was victorious after rolling up Danielson for the three-count. Unsatisfied with the result, The American Dragon attacked his opponent after the bell and ignited a brawl.

After referees were unsuccessful in pulling the two of them apart, wrestling legend William Regal made his debut in All Elite Wrestling and separated them.

The former NXT general manager slapped both men in the face and got them to shake hands, seemingly signifying a partnership between the two combatants.

All signs initially pointed toward Moxley and Danielson meeting in the finals of a tournament to determine the No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear in November, but a late change had to be made.

Moxley removed himself from the tournament to seek alcohol treatment, leading to Danielson beating Miro to become No. 1 contender instead.

Danielson went on to challenge "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW world title twice. They fought to a time-limit draw the first time, and Page managed to beat his rival in the rematch.

Moxley eventually made his return to AEW programming in January, slowly entering into a storyline with Danielson.

The American Dragon watched Moxley closely, looking on as he defeated Ethan Page, Anthony Bowens and Wheeler Yuta in his first matches since returning from treatment.

In addition to showing his approval for Moxley's performances each time, Danielson began courting Mox and attempting to sell him on the virtues of forming an alliance.

Danielson claimed they could essentially run AEW together and lead by example, showing the younger performers in the company the proper brand of wrestling.

Moxley stopped short of accepting those overtures, but he did leave the door open for an alliance leading up to Revolution.

The former AEW world champion told Danielson that they had never "bled together" and the only way he could consider it is if they fought first. The American Dragon accepted the offer, leading to the match at Revolution.

Now that Moxley has a win under his belt against Danielson, the possibility exists for them to run roughshod over AEW together.

