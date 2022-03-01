NBA Trade Rumors: Execs 'Speculating' About Offseason Deals for 76ers' Tobias Harris

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Rival NBA executives are reportedly "already speculating" about potential trade offers for Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris during the offseason.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Tuesday on The Hoop Collective podcast that there are questions about "how Tobias fits in" following the blockbuster deal for James Harden and whether he could be moved in order for the Sixers to upgrade other areas of their roster over the summer.

Harden has only played two games for the 76ers, so it's important to qualify the numbers as a small sample size, but the early returns suggest Harris' offensive role is changing.

The 29-year-old has attempted exactly nine shots in each of the past two contests after averaging 14.8 shots for the season. He's also struggled with his shooting stroke, knocking down just five of those 18 attempts (27.8 percent).

His reduced role following the trade doesn't come as a major surprise. Not only does Harden arrive as one of the league's predominant offensive players, but it's also putting an All-Star in a slot that was basically vacant for the season's first half as Ben Simmons sat out.

Harris can still make an impact as a secondary scorer, rebounder and occasional distributor, which well help in the team's title pursuit this season, but trade rumors figure to become prominent once the offseason arrives.

The main reasons a trade may become necessary are his contract and defense.

Harris is signed through 2023-24 as part of his five-year, $180 million contract. His cap hit will steadily rise to $39.3 million in the final season. That's a high price for someone who's the third or, depending on the continued development of Tyrese Maxey, fourth offensive option.

Meanwhile, the 2011 first-round pick has struggled on defense this season, compiling a negative-2.6 defensive Raptor, per FiveThirtyEight.

So if his offensive role is shrinking and his defensive impact is fading, it would be difficult for the Sixers to maximize their return for him.

For now, Philly head coach Doc Rivers said Sunday he's "not very concerned" by Harris' stats since Harden's arrival.

"He had great shots," Rivers told reporters. "Listen, we're in the wins business. We're not trying to keep everybody happy because if that's true, we'd be in the loss business. Tobias is gonna get great shots. That's why he was happy after the game. He was like 'Gosh, I gotta take advantage of all these opportunities I got,' and he felt like he didn't, but over the long haul, he will."

It's still a storyline to watch throughout the playoffs and into the offseason, though.