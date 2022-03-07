Eddie Kingston Defeats Chris Jericho via Submission at AEW Revolution 2022

Noam Galai/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company

Eddie Kingston defeated Chris Jericho in an intense grudge match at AEW Revolution on Sunday night.

After a back-and-forth affair, Kingston made Jericho tap out after locking in his stretch plum submission. After the match, The Demo God failed to live up to his word and refused to shake his rival's hand.

The rivalry between Jericho and Kingston has been heating up over the past several weeks, and it primarily stems from the influence Kingston has had over original Inner Circle members Santana and Ortiz.

Santana and Ortiz joined Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager to form the Inner Circle on the first episode of Dynamite, and they were involved in several significant and memorable moments thereafter.

Championship gold has eluded Proud and Powerful, though, leading Kingston to question why they haven't been afforded more opportunities.

He placed the blame squarely on Jericho's shoulders, claiming that the former AEW world champion is an egomaniac who has held back the other members of the stable.

Santana and Ortiz seemed to buy into what Kingston was saying, as they refused to tag in during a six-man tag team match that pitted them and Jericho against Daniel Garcia and 2point0.

That led to an Inner Circle summit with all five members of the group talking things out in the middle of the ring. That did little to calm things down, though, as Santana unloaded on Jericho verbally and echoed many of the same sentiments as Kingston.

In an effort to possibly get things back on track, Jericho called for them to settle things in the ring with him and Hager teaming up against Santana and Ortiz on the Feb. 16 episode of Dynamite.

Kingston was in the corner of Santana and Ortiz during the match, and he distracted Jericho to the point that Proud and Powerful managed to prevail and score one of their biggest victories in All Elite Wrestling.

Jericho and Kingston looked to settle their differences at Revolution, and while Jericho fell to Kingston, the uncertain future of the Inner Circle may be an even bigger concern for The Demo God.

