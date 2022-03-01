14-Year-Old Maximo Carrizo Joins NYCFC, Becomes Youngest Signing in MLS History

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York City FC signed another 14-year-old.

Kyle Bonagura of ESPN reported the MLS club signed Maximo Carrizo to a homegrown contract after he turned 14 years old on Monday. The deal runs through the 2027 campaign with a team option for 2028.

New York also signed 14-year-old Christian McFarlane to a deal in September.

Carrizo is now the youngest signing in MLS history after breaking the record Axel Kei set in January when he signed with Real Salt Lake at 14 years and 15 days old.

"It's an honor for me and my family to make MLS history by becoming the League's youngest player to sign a First Team contract," Carrizo said in a statement. "This is an incredible Club with amazing people, I'd like to thank everyone at NYCFC for believing in me and helping me take the next step in my career. I know I'm young and I have a lot to improve, but I am ready for the challenge and will work hard every day to show everyone what I am capable of."

Bonagura noted Carrizo is not expected to be a contributor for New York's first team this season but could appear for NYCFC II in the MLS NEXT Pro League when play begins in March.

New York is looking to defend its MLS Cup title but lost its season opener to the LA Galaxy on Sunday.