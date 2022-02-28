Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL Draft Big Board 2.0: Kenny Pickett Falls from No. 18 to 28

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Kenny Pickett is still likely a first-round pick, but his predraft process has not generated an overwhelming amount of support.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network dropped Pickett 10 spots on his latest predraft rankings to No. 28 overall. While the Pitt product remains the top quarterback on Jeremiah's board, he's now just four slots ahead of Liberty's Malik Willis.

That continues a trend over the last several weeks, with some experts even moving Willis ahead of Pickett as the top quarterback in this class.

The relative souring on Pickett does not appear to be of his own making. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021 and was stellar during a brief appearance in the Senior Bowl, completing all six of his passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.

That said, this time of the football calendar is rarely about actual on-field play. Pickett's hand size and double-jointed thumbs have been making the rounds for weeks, with the 6'3", 220-pound quarterback choosing to delay hand measurements until the scouting combine.

Pickett downplayed the concerns at the Senior Bowl, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN:

“I think that’s like the No. 1 thing for quarterbacks in the draft process every year is hand size. The good news is that I play in Pittsburgh. Anyone that’s been to Pittsburgh knows it’s not the nicest place to play in October, November. So I’ve had experience playing in tough weather and I didn’t measure in this week. I just want to give the most measurement I can. I’m working on mobility things.”

Willis, by contrast, has been a riser thanks in large part because of his physical skill set. While it's clear Pickett is the far more NFL-ready passer for Week 1 of the 2022 season, Willis' combination of size, arm talent and speed have drawn comparisons to Josh Allen—making him the type of gamble that will intrigue teams in the middle of Round 1.

Deciding between the two may come down to whether a general manager wants to play it safe with the more refined Pickett or roll the dice on Willis' skill set.