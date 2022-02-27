Joel Embiid Drops 37, James Harden Triple-Doubles as 76ers Take Down Knicks

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The 2021-22 Philadelphia 76ers have finally conquered the hapless New York Knicks.

Philadelphia defeated New York 125-109 in Sunday's Eastern Conference game at Madison Square Garden and improved to 37-23 with a third straight victory. James Harden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey led the way for the visitors, who lost the first two meetings against the Knicks this season but controlled crunch time in this matchup.

Solid showings from Evan Fournier, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle weren't enough for New York, which fell to 25-36 overall and 1-9 in the last 10 after a fifth consecutive loss.

Notable Player Stats

James Harden, G, PHI: 29 PTS, 16 AST, 10 REB, 5 STL

Joel Embiid, C, PHI: 37 PTS, 9 REB, 4 BLK, 3 AST

Tyrese Maxey, G, PHI: 21 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL

Evan Fournier, G, NYK: 24 PTS, 6-of-11 3PT

RJ Barrett, G, NYK: 24 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB, 2 STL

Julius Randle, F, NYK: 16 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST

Immanuel Quickley, G, NYK: 21 PTS, 5 REB

Harden and Embiid Put on a Show in Win

The Harden show came to New York on Sunday, and it came with plenty of hype.

After all, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters there's "no question" the 76ers have one of the best lineups in the league after adding the 10-time All-Star, and Embiid said, "That was probably the most wide open I've ever been in my career" after playing with Harden during Friday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The show continued against the Knicks with Harden notching a double-double in the first half alone with step-back threes, dimes to Embiid and Maxey and even multiple steals on the defensive end.

Never was Harden's impact clearer than a sequence in the first quarter when he created dunks for Embiid on back-to-back possessions first with a pick-and-roll and then with a behind-the-back pass in transition. Throw in the big man drawing MVP chants on the road as he went to the line for 15 free throws in the first half, and it was largely smooth sailing for the 76ers in the early going.

It wasn't all great thanks to Tobias Harris' struggles that turned into frustration and a technical foul in the second half, but Maxey helped make up for it as a third star with his shooting and motor on both ends of the floor.

Still, Harris' issues and the overall lack of offensive depth outside of the Harden, Embiid and Maxey trio was a concern as was the defense as the Knicks came charging back to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

Yet talent won out in dramatic fashion in crunch time as Embiid continued to get to the line and took advantage of Harden's passing with a transition dunk. Add in monster threes from Harris and Maxey while Harden was in full control of seemingly every possession, and the 76ers left no doubt who the better team was at winning time.

Comeback Effort Falls Short for Knicks

Urgency was to be expected from the Knicks on Sunday considering they entered play four games back of the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament with an upcoming seven-game road trip looming.

And they provided some quick reason for optimism, including Jericho Sims' willingness to battle Embiid on the defensive end. The rookie had double-digit rebounds in the first half, blocked Embiid at the rim and provided a source of energy that has largely been missing from the rotation.

Fournier found his stroke from the outside, Cam Reddish provided a spark off the bench, and Barrett and Randle at least got to the free-throw line in attack mode even if they didn't consistently take advantage on the stripe.

Still, New York was down nine at the half and fell behind by double digits in large part because its defense had no chance for extended stretches against the star power on the other end.

It would have been easy to fold in the middle of a losing streak as the Harden, Embiid and Maxey trio continued to play well, but the Knicks battled back instead. Fournier took over as a scorer at times, Quickley extended the momentum with a steal and three, Randle started facilitating, and the deficit was down to just two heading into the fourth quarter.

Quickley continued to roll by attacking the rim as New York took the lead in that final frame, but that momentum came to a screeching halt when Sims and Mitchell Robinson both fouled out as the frontcourt failed to contain Embiid without contact.

The Knicks suddenly didn't have even a resemblance of an answer for Embiid and couldn't contain the big man down the stretch as the lead and game slipped away.

What's Next?

These Atlantic Division teams play again in Philadelphia on Wednesday.