Kurt Warner's NFT Studio Reveals 'The Locker Room' Fan Events with Charity Donations

Orange Comet, which is Kurt Warner's NFT Studio, is working to give football fans more access to digital experiences all while providing real-world contributions to NFL Alumni charities.

The company announced its new "The Locker Room" experience, which will let fans enjoy their favorite player's virtual locker. It includes drops throughout the year that feature everything from NFT digital collectibles to merchandise and real-world meetings with NFL alumni.

"We're trying to create an experience within these NFTs," Warner told Bleacher Report's Graham Mirmina. "We've all seen the different NFTs out there. Some are just like digital player cards, but some of the stuff that we've done is almost like it takes you into a movie and you get a chance to experience this piece of history and sport that you're so connected with. Everybody gets a chance to go into The Locker Room and see the stuff that we're creating and go see, for example, Tom Brady or Peyton Manning or Walter Payton. To be able to walk into that locker room and see all these pieces that relate to all of these guys and the history of the game, I think it allows us to do some really unique and fun things we've never seen before and give our fans an experience they've probably never had before."

Fans will need NFL Locker Room passes to access the experience, and Orange Comet will offer all-access season passes. Those who acquire the season passes can access the limited edition NFTs, merchandise and other experiences.

The season passes will go on sale for 48 hours, shortly before the NFL draft, which is scheduled to start April 28. Fans who join the Orange Comet discord will receive first access.

A percentage of all the proceeds will go toward NFL Alumni charities.

"Everybody wants a peek, they want to go into those sacred areas you never get to see," Warner said. "The behind-the-scenes stuff in movies. With sports, it's the locker room. We know guys go back to the locker room, but then what happens in there? What do guys have in their lockers? Most people will never get a chance to walk into an NFL locker room. There's that intrigue that goes with it. It just gives you a chance to make you feel like you're connected in a different way. That's what I love about The Locker Room: every fan has a chance to step through those doors into an NFL locker room. You can walk into something that's expansive and unknown and experience it."

Warner is a Hall of Famer who played for the St. Louis Rams, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals from 1998 through 2009. His resume includes a Lombardi Trophy, the Super Bowl XXXIV MVP, two league MVPs, two All-Pro selections and four Pro Bowl nods.

The recent movie, American Underdog, depicted his football journey from undrafted free agency to the Arena Football League and NFL Europe to the NFL.