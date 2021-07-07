Kurt Warner Posts Trailer from 'American Underdog' Biopic Starring Zachary Levi

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner posted a first look on Twitter at the upcoming American Underdog film based on his football story.

The movie, starring Zachary Levi, will document Warner's rise from an undrafted free agent who was stocking shelves at a grocery store before stints in the Arena Football League and NFL Europe and eventually a long and successful NFL career.

Warner won a title with the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV and would go on to become a two-time MVP, four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection in stops with the Rams, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals.

American Underdog is set to release on Dec. 10 in theaters.