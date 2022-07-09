Filip Forsberg, Predators Reach Agreement on 8-Year Contract Worth Reported $70M

John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators reached an agreement on a new eight-year contract, the team announced Saturday.

ESPN's Dawn Davenport first reported the sides were nearing a deal that would pay Forsberg close to $70 million.

The news comes after the left wing had been linked in numerous trade rumors leading up to the March 21 deadline. However, Predators general manager David Poile said on March 1 that he wanted to extend the alternate captain's contract before the deadline, so the deal comes as no surprise.

Poile said in an interview with 102.5 The Game in Nashville (h/t NHL.com):

"No, I'm not trying to trade Filip Forsberg, I'm trying to sign Filip Forsberg. It hasn't been done. I don't know when it's going to get done. I don't have the crystal ball to say it will get done. Both sides want it to happen, but it hasn't happened now."

The Washington Capitals selected Forsberg 11th overall in the 2012 draft before trading him to the Predators. The Swede has spent his entire 10-year career in Nashville, tallying 220 goals and 249 assists for 469 points in 566 games.

The 27-year-old appeared in 69 games during the 2021-22 season, tallying 42 goals and 42 assists.

With Forsberg remaining in Nashville, the franchise can focus on locking up several soon-to-be free agents such as Nick Cousins.