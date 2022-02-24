Report: Zion Williamson's 'Detachment' from Pelicans Stems from 'Lack of Trust'

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The separation between Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans has reportedly been building for a while.

Former NBA player JJ Redick accused Williamson of being a "detached teammate" on ESPN's First Take this week, and Christian Clark of NOLA.com reported this began with his issues with the front office.

"The detachment Williamson has shown with the Pelicans, sources inside and outside the organization have often cited, is because of a lack of trust," Clark reported.

Vice president of basketball operations David Griffin is seen as a driving force in this divide.

"Williamson and his camp didn’t trust Griffin to be truthful," Clark added.

Fractures between the two sides began during Williamson's rookie year as the Pelicans brought him back slowly from his knee injury. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick was estimated to return in 6-8 weeks, but he was out three months and only appeared in 24 games his first season, averaging 27.8 minutes per game.

The constant personnel changes within the organization also haven't helped, including three head coaches in three seasons. With a 23-36 record in 2021-22, the team is likely headed to its fourth straight losing season.

Even Redick said he was lied to by Griffin when he was traded in 2021.

Williamson has also played a role in the apparent feud.

The forward has showed up to camp overweight in the past and reportedly wasn't committed to rehab work, per Clark. A foot injury has now kept Williamson out for the 2021-22 season with little sign he will return.

CJ McCollum also said the 21-year-old didn't reach out to him soon after a trade to the Pelicans, although the two have since spoken, per ESPN's Malika Andrews.

It's enough to create significant question marks about the 2021 All-Star despite his on-court production.