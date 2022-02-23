Maple Leafs Prospect Rodion Amirov Undergoing Treatment After Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas announced Wednesday that 20-year-old prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Dubas said the Leafs are working with Salavat Yulaev Ufa, Amirov's team in the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia, to "monitor his treatment and care":

"Rodion commenced the 2021-22 season with Salavat Ufa of the KHL but suffered an injury to open the season. During the course of his recovery from this injury, he developed some new, unrelated symptoms that required ongoing extensive investigations over the last few months.

"Rodion is currently undergoing treatment at a medical facility in Germany and will not return to play for the remainder of the season."

Dan Milstein, Amirov's agent, also released a statement saying the Russian winger continues to work out daily and plans to resume his hockey career:

Toronto selected Amirov with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft.

The Leafs signed the 6'0", 177-pound winger to an entry-level contract in April as he continued his development with Salavat Yulaev. He recorded three points (one goal and two assists) in 10 KHL appearances during the 2021-22 season before the injury and subsequent tumor diagnosis.

He also starred in the 2021 World Junior Championships, scoring six points (two goals and four assists) in seven contests to help Russia reach the semifinals.

Amirov expressed excitement about being drafted into the Leafs organization in 2020.

"It is a great responsibility and honor that they chose me in the draft. I will not let them down in the future," he said, per the Toronto Sun. "It is every guy's dream to be among those chosen by an NHL team, and especially Toronto Maple Leafs—a club with such an organization and a great history."

In August, Corey Pronman of The Athletic ranked Amirov as Toronto's second-best prospect behind defenseman Rasmus Sandin.

"His skating pops when you watch him," Pronman wrote. "He has good speed and excellent edge work. He has great ability to cut back in open ice and spin off pressure. He combined his great feet with impressive puck skills and playmaking ability, making difficult plays with the puck on the move at a quick pace."

Dubas said the Leafs won't comment any further while Amirov undergoes treatment.