Phil Mickelson, KPMG Mutually Agree to End Sponsorship After Saudi League Comments

Phil Mickelson is no longer sponsored by KPMG after his recent comments regarding Saudi Arabia.

"KPMG U.S. and Phil Mickelson have mutually agreed to end our sponsorship effective immediately. We wish him the best," the organization said in a statement, via Kendall Baker of Axios.

Speaking about the Saudi-backed Super Golf League, Mickelson indicated to biographer Alan Shipnuck that he might be willing to overlook human rights issues in order to gain "leverage" on the PGA Tour.

"We know they killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates," Mickelson said, via the Fire Pit Collective.

Mickelson apologized on Tuesday, saying the comments were intended to be off the record:

The 51-year-old said in the post he "desperately [needs] some time away."

Mickelson was heavily criticized for his initial comments, which also included calling the PGA Tour a "dictatorship."

Rory McIlroy called Mickelson's interview "naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant."

It could lead to significant consequences for a player who generates a lot of income through endorsements:

According to Shipnuck, Workday has chosen not to renew Mickelson's contract when it expires ahead of the Masters. KPMG also reportedly contacted Callaway before making its decision on Mickelson.

Mickelson uses Callaway clubs and currently has a lifetime contract with the company.