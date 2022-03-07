'Hangman' Adam Page Defeats Adam Cole, Retains AEW World Title at Revolution 2022

Photo credit: AEW

"Hangman" Adam Page defeated Adam Cole at Revolution on Sunday night to retain the AEW World Championship.

The main event of the pay-per-view was a back-and-forth contest with multiple near-falls. Page won after connecting with his patented Buckshot Lariat.

After the match, the champion shook Cole's hand in a mark of respect while he was laying on the mat.

Sunday marked Cole's first title opportunity since leaving NXT for All Elite Wrestling in September after his WWE contract expired.

Alongside fellow Elite members The Young Bucks, as well as old friends Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, it didn't take long for Cole to work his way through the ranks and establish himself as the No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship.

Orange Cassidy, Jungle Boy, Frankie Kazarian and Dark Order members John Silver, Evil Uno and 10 are just a few of the competitors Cole scored singles victories against en route to Sunday's clash.

His only singles loss in AEW entering Revolution was to Cassidy, but it didn't count against his official record since it was a lights-out bout.

Hangman has been on quite a roll in his own right since beating Kenny Omega at Full Gear in November to finally become AEW world champion.

He faced no shortage of stiff challenges after winning the title, including a pair of championship matches against Bryan Danielson on Dynamite.

The first was a remarkable 60-minute draw, but Page got the better of The American Dragon in their rematch to retain the AEW world title.

Hangman put the strap on the line again on the Feb. 9 edition of Dynamite when he faced Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch. He survived the bloody battle, but Cole inserted himself into the title picture immediately after.

Following Page's win over Archer, Cole made his way to the ring, picked up the title belt and admired it, suggesting he had his sights firmly set on the championship.

On the next episode of Dynamite, Cole and Page had a war of words before the former joined O'Reilly and Fish in attacking the titleholder and sending a message.

Cole was a huge threat to Page's title reign, but just as he did against Danielson and Archer, Hangman survived and walked out of Revolution still the AEW world champion.

