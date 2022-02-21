Seahawks' DK Metcalf Says He'd Beat Tyreek Hill in a Race and Is Fastest Man in NFL

AP Photo/John McCoy

DK Metcalf may be recovering from a foot injury, but that isn't stopping him from staking his claim as the NFL's fastest player.

The Seattle Seahawks wideout spoke to TMZ Sports and said he could beat Tyreek Hill head-to-head in a footrace.

"Yeah, yeah, I could beat Tyreek in a race," Metcalf said, before adding he thinks he's the fastest player in the league.

Hill shockingly lost a foot race to Micah Parsons at the 2022 Pro Bowl, though it was clear to everyone who watched (Metcalf included) that the Kansas City Chiefs wideout wasn't running at 100 percent.

Metcalf ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL combine, just 0.04 seconds behind the 4.29-second time Hill ran at his 2016 pro day.