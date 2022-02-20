X

Evan Mobley, Team Cavs Win 2022 NBA Skills Challenge: Recap, Highlights, Reaction

Erin WalshFebruary 20, 2022

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

This year's Skills Challenge at the NBA All-Star weekend took on a new format, with Team Rooks, Team Cavaliers and Team Antetokounmpo competing to be crowned the best. It was Team Cavs that came out on top after a tough competition.

Team Rookies included Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham and Josh Giddey, while Team Cavs included Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Team Antetokounmpo meanwhile, featured Giannis Antetokounmpo and two of his brothers, Thanasis and Alex. 

All three teams competed in the first three rounds, which consisted mostly of shooting and passing. The winning team from each round was awarded 100 points in the first two rounds and 200 in the third. The teams with the most points advanced to the final round, and the champion was decided by the team that hit a half-court shot in the least amount of time. 

Here is a better look at the competition and the top performers. 

Team Cavs opened up the shooting competition in style thanks to Mobley and Garland. The team had a particularly smart strategy, allowing Allen, who finished with just five points, to shoot first before Mobley tacked on 18 points. Garland, the team's best shooter, finished with 24 points to help secure the Cavs a win, and 100 points in the Skills Challenge overall.

NBA @NBA

Evan Mobley and Darius Garland close out the first round of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TacoBellSkills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TacoBellSkills</a> with a show for the Cleveland crowd! 🔥<br><br>Team <a href="https://twitter.com/cavs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cavs</a> in the lead on TNT <a href="https://t.co/5vMS172BPh">pic.twitter.com/5vMS172BPh</a>

#NBAAllStar @NBAAllStar

Homecourt Advantage <br><br>Team Cavs wins round 1 of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TacoBellSkills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TacoBellSkills</a>! <a href="https://t.co/p4KsNuxOSv">pic.twitter.com/p4KsNuxOSv</a>

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Is there anything Evan Mobley doesn't do well? <br><br>The kid might be Batman. <a href="https://t.co/HpXC47We5E">pic.twitter.com/HpXC47We5E</a>

SportsCenter @SportsCenter

Darius Garland scored more points in the Team Shooting Challenge than Team Antetokounmpos combined 😳<br><br>Garland: 24 Points<br>Team Antetokounmpos: 20 Points <a href="https://t.co/KforgcyT5D">pic.twitter.com/KforgcyT5D</a>

In the passing challenge, Team Cavs put up a good fight, but it was Team Antetokounmpo who took home the victory, and 100 points overall. Giannis, Thanasis and Alex combined for 88 points and held the tiebreaker over Team Cavs, who also finished with 88 points. The tiebreaker went to whichever team had the most outlet passes. 

NBA @NBA

Team Antetokounmpos win the passing round!<br><br>They are tied with Team Cavs for the lead in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TacoBellSkills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TacoBellSkills</a>...the TEAM RELAY round is next on TNT <a href="https://t.co/JwShlEJeI4">pic.twitter.com/JwShlEJeI4</a>

The team relay challenge was a different story, with Team Rooks taking the victory over Team Cavs and Team Antetokounmpo. Cunningham, Giddey and Barnes finished the relay challenge in the fastest time to earn 200 points and clinch a spot in the finals. 

Team Cavs and Team Antetokounmpo finished the relay challenge in a tie, so the two teams entered a tiebreaker, with one player from each team tasked with shooting a three-pointer from the top of the key. Team Antetokounmpo chose Thanasis to take the shot, which was questionable at best, and he missed. Team Cavs went with Garland, who made his shot to send his team to the final round. 

Tyler Conway @jtylerconway

Thanasis going into the tiebreaker instead of Giannis <a href="https://t.co/Feg5NdW44U">pic.twitter.com/Feg5NdW44U</a>

Guru @DrGuru_

Giannis sent out Thanasis with the skills challenge on the line instead of doing it himself?<br><br>This might affect his legacy.

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Headed to the final round on <a href="https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAonTNT</a>!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TacoBellSkills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TacoBellSkills</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetEmKnow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetEmKnow</a> <a href="https://t.co/cxIG7gUdTR">pic.twitter.com/cxIG7gUdTR</a>

Team Cavs took that momentum into the final half-court challenge, too. Mobley made a half-court shot in just 5.5 seconds to give Team Cavs the victory in the 2022 Skills Challenge. The Rooks, who shot first, made a half-court shot in 9.9 seconds. 

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

EVAN MOBLEY FOR THE WIN 🔥

NBA @NBA

EVAN MOBLEY FROM HALFCOURT TO WIN <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TacoBellSkills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TacoBellSkills</a> FOR TEAM CAVS IN CLEVELAND!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://t.co/TKYL6eiafZ">pic.twitter.com/TKYL6eiafZ</a>

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

All Evan Mobley does is win.

Shake4ndbake @ItsShake4ndbake

EVAN MOBLEY SKILLS CHALLENGE MVP FOR SUREEEE

92.3 The Fan @923TheFan

TNT’s broadcast said “GIVE EVAN MOBLEY THE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR NOW!”

Nick Pedone @NickPedone12

Hand Evan Mobley the ROTY trophy right now. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetEmKnow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetEmKnow</a>

It was an incredible showing by Mobley and the Cavs, and doing it in front of the home crowd in Cleveland made the victory that much sweeter. 

