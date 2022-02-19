Alex Toussaint Wins MVP for 2022 NBA Celebrity Game, Team Walton Beats Team Nique

Alex Toussaint Wins MVP for 2022 NBA Celebrity Game, Team Walton Beats Team NiqueFebruary 19, 2022
Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.
Toussaint guided Team Walton, led by head coach Bill Walton, to a 65-51 victory over Team Nique and coach Dominique Wilkins. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was a one-man highlight reel throughout the contest for the losing side:
Walton's squad carried a 16-point lead, 31-15, into halftime and cruised to the finish line for the win.
Gianmarco Tamberi, an Italian high jumper who captured a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, delivered perhaps the play of the night with a put-back slam in the second quarter:
Here's a look at some other highlights and memorable moments from the contest:
The All-Star Celebrity Game has become one of the most popular tenants of the NBA's All-Star Weekend dating back to its debut 2003. It didn't take place last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Past recipients of the MVP Award include comedian and actor Kevin Hart, who's taken home the trophy a record-setting four times, and former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens, a two-time winner.
Next up for All-Star Weekend is the Rising Stars Challenge, which caps Friday's schedule, followed tomorrow by the NBA x HBCU Classic and All-Star Saturday night, which includes the skills challenge, three-point contest and dunk contest.
The NBA All-Star Game takes place Sunday.