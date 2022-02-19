X

    Alex Toussaint Wins MVP for 2022 NBA Celebrity Game, Team Walton Beats Team Nique

    Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.

    Your All-Star Celebrity Game MVP: Alex Toussaint 👏 <a href="https://t.co/lyIFuIxUEy">pic.twitter.com/lyIFuIxUEy</a>

    Toussaint guided Team Walton, led by head coach Bill Walton, to a 65-51 victory over Team Nique and coach Dominique Wilkins. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was a one-man highlight reel throughout the contest for the losing side:

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Flash_Garrett?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Flash_Garrett</a> SWATTED <a href="https://twitter.com/QuavoStuntin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QuavoStuntin</a>'s shot 😮 <a href="https://t.co/GdAXTlzxni">pic.twitter.com/GdAXTlzxni</a>

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Flash_Garrett?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Flash_Garrett</a> showing NO mercy to the rim 😳 <a href="https://t.co/fSwUjRgMPS">pic.twitter.com/fSwUjRgMPS</a>

    Walton's squad carried a 16-point lead, 31-15, into halftime and cruised to the finish line for the win.

    Gianmarco Tamberi, an Italian high jumper who captured a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, delivered perhaps the play of the night with a put-back slam in the second quarter:

    Gianmarco Tamberi is an Olympic Gold Medal high jumper for a reason 🤯🤯🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RufflesCelebGame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RufflesCelebGame</a> on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/XnK7fiifD1">pic.twitter.com/XnK7fiifD1</a>

    Here's a look at some other highlights and memorable moments from the contest:

    👟 <a href="https://twitter.com/BrittneyElena_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrittneyElena_</a> reps for Gigi, Kobe &amp; the <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RufflesCelebGame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RufflesCelebGame</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAKicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAKicks</a> <a href="https://t.co/23MHGaPXee">pic.twitter.com/23MHGaPXee</a>

    🔊 <a href="https://twitter.com/machinegunkelly?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@machinegunkelly</a> on playing in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RufflesCelebGame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RufflesCelebGame</a> in his home town!<br><br>Watch on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/1fnjSkvgY2">pic.twitter.com/1fnjSkvgY2</a>

    ALEX TOUSSAINT IS PUTTING ON A SHOW 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RufflesCelebGame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RufflesCelebGame</a> on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/qWTijJr3nl">pic.twitter.com/qWTijJr3nl</a>

    Crissa Jackson drops the DIME to Myles Garrett!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RufflesCelebGame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RufflesCelebGame</a> on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/SHfknKGycP">pic.twitter.com/SHfknKGycP</a>

    The All-Star Celebrity Game has become one of the most popular tenants of the NBA's All-Star Weekend dating back to its debut 2003. It didn't take place last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Past recipients of the MVP Award include comedian and actor Kevin Hart, who's taken home the trophy a record-setting four times, and former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens, a two-time winner.

    Gonna miss <a href="https://twitter.com/KevinHart4real?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KevinHart4real</a> in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> celebrity game tonight 😂<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>) <a href="https://t.co/q4bh4rrwoo">pic.twitter.com/q4bh4rrwoo</a>

    Next up for All-Star Weekend is the Rising Stars Challenge, which caps Friday's schedule, followed tomorrow by the NBA x HBCU Classic and All-Star Saturday night, which includes the skills challenge, three-point contest and dunk contest.

    The NBA All-Star Game takes place Sunday.

