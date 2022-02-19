Alex Toussaint Wins MVP for 2022 NBA Celebrity Game, Team Walton Beats Team Nique

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.

Toussaint guided Team Walton, led by head coach Bill Walton, to a 65-51 victory over Team Nique and coach Dominique Wilkins. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was a one-man highlight reel throughout the contest for the losing side:

Walton's squad carried a 16-point lead, 31-15, into halftime and cruised to the finish line for the win.

Gianmarco Tamberi, an Italian high jumper who captured a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, delivered perhaps the play of the night with a put-back slam in the second quarter:

Here's a look at some other highlights and memorable moments from the contest:

The All-Star Celebrity Game has become one of the most popular tenants of the NBA's All-Star Weekend dating back to its debut 2003. It didn't take place last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Past recipients of the MVP Award include comedian and actor Kevin Hart, who's taken home the trophy a record-setting four times, and former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens, a two-time winner.

Next up for All-Star Weekend is the Rising Stars Challenge, which caps Friday's schedule, followed tomorrow by the NBA x HBCU Classic and All-Star Saturday night, which includes the skills challenge, three-point contest and dunk contest.

The NBA All-Star Game takes place Sunday.