Kobe Bryant, LeBron James Signed Ball from Barack Obama Pickup Game Up for Auction

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A star-studded autographed basketball from the 49th birthday party for President Barack Obama in 2010 has hit the auction block.

TMZ Sports reported Friday the ball is up for sale through Heritage Auctions and was expected to bring in a high offer of around $12,000. It's already beat that estimate with a bid of $17,500.

The signers include Obama, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Carmelo Anthony. The item comes with a letter of authenticity.

In 2010, the Associated Press reported the game took place at Fort McNair before Obama and some of the basketball superstars returned to the White House for a barbecue. It was played to benefit wounded warriors and members of a White House mentorship program.

No media members were allowed inside the gym, so no footage from the event, which also featured Bill Russell, Maya Moore, Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah, among others, has been publicly released.

Later that year, Obama required 12 stitches after being hit in the lip by an inadvertent elbow during a separate pickup basketball game.

The auction runs through Feb. 27 at 11 p.m. ET.