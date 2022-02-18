Aaron Donald Says He'll Play in 2022 If Rams Re-Sign Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald told TMZ Sports that he will come back to play in 2022 if the team re-signs wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and edge-rusher Von Miller.

"If we bring everybody back, I’m back," Donald told TMZ.com (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). "Odell Beckham, Von Miller, we bring them guys back, let’s make it happen."

Retirement rumors surfaced around Donald after former NFL safety and current NBC football analyst Rodney Harrison said that the superstar could retire if L.A. won the Super Bowl.

He didn't shut those rumors down immediately after the game in a conversation with ESPN's Dianna Russini:

Donald appeared ready for a 2022 return at the Super Bowl parade, though.

"We built a super team. We can bring the super team back. Why not run it back?" Donald asked.

The Rams added Miller via trade and Beckham as a free agent. Both will enter free agency in March.

Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 50 MVP who has amassed 115.5 sacks, excelled for L.A. with nine sacks in 12 games (including playoffs). He had two sacks in the Super Bowl.

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler, amassed 48 catches, 593 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games (including playoffs).

He had two receptions for 52 yards and one score in the Super Bowl before leaving in the second quarter with an injury that Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said is believed to be a torn ACL.

Both midseason additions helped propel the Rams to their first Super Bowl in 22 years, so it's natural for L.A. to strongly consider adding both of them back.

Donald's plea to keep the team together is obviously a great motivator considering that he's coming off his seventh straight All-Pro season too.

For now, the Rams can bask in the glow of their Super Bowl win after taking down the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.