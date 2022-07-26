Bengals' Joe Burrow Reportedly Undergoing Surgery to Remove Appendix

AP Photo/Doug Benc

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will have surgery to remove his appendix and will miss some practice time, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Bengals veterans are scheduled to report to training camp Tuesday, and the first public workout in front of fans happens Wednesday.

It's unclear how long Burrow will be unavailable as he recovers from surgery. The Bengals don't have a preseason game until Aug. 12 at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 25-year-old signal-caller blossomed into one of the best quarterbacks in the league last season, which was his first full year after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in Week 11 of his rookie season in 2020. He finished with 4,611 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions with a league-leading completion percentage of 70.4.

Burrow helped lead the Bengals on a surprising playoff run, defeating the top-seeded Tennessee Titans and the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. He had the Bengals in position to win their first Super Bowl until the Rams put together a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.

The Bengals have no reason to think Burrow won't be back when they open the regular season Sept. 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati opened with +1400 odds (bet $100 to win $1,400) to earn a trip to the Super Bowl in 2023, the third-best odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

