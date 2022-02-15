Report: Isaiah Thomas to Rejoin G League's Grand Rapids Gold After All-Star Break

Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

Isaiah Thomas will join the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League following the conclusion of the NBA All-Star break, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Thomas made his G League debut with the Gold in a 131-127 loss to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Dec. 15. He finished with 43 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 43 minutes.

The 33-year-old signed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers a day after that game.

The Lakers, like many teams around the league, were struggling to fill out their roster as players entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Thomas made four appearances for L.A. before signing with the Dallas Mavericks. In five games this year, he's averaging 8.6 points and 2.0 assists in 22.8 minutes.

Simply getting to that point was an incredible comeback story for the two-time All-Star.

But his brief spells with the Lakers and Mavs showed the difficulty he had in carving out a regular role at this stage of his career. He wasn't the same player after a hip injury, and the decline became more pronounced as he aged.

Getting consistent minutes in the G League could help Thomas showcase his game as he looks to once again land on his feet in the Association.