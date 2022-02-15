Olympic Women's Alpine Skiing Results: Medal Winners for Downhill; Shiffrin Gets 18th

AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Switzerland's Corinne Suter won the women's alpine skiing downhill final Tuesday (Monday ET) at Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre for her first gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Suter raced down the piste in a time of 1:31:87 to top Italy's Sofia Goggia, who won the event at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. Goggia finished second with a time of 1:32:03, just 16-hundredths of a second behind Suter, to capture silver.

The Italian's run was impressive after she recovered from an injury suffered in a horrific crash last month at the Cortina d'Ampezzo Super-G event.

Italy also had another medal winner on Monday. Nadia Delago earned a bronze with a time of 1:32:4. Elena Curtoni, also of Italy, finished fifth with a time of 1:32:87.

It was an impressive run for the Italian's overall, who had all four of their competitors finish inside the top 11.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Women's Alpine Skiing Downhill Medalists and Leaderboard

Corinne Suter, Switzerland: 1:31:87, gold Sofia Goggia, Italy: 1:32:03, silver Nadia Delago, Italy: 1:32:44, bronze Kira Weidle, Germany: 1:32:58 Elena Curtoni, Italy: 1:32:87 Joana Haehlen, Switzerland: 1:33.16 Cornelia Huetter, Austria: 1:33.35

Mirjam Puchner, Austria: 1:33.45

Marie-Michele Gagnon, Canada: 1:33.45

Laura Gauche, France: 1:33.47



As for American Mikaela Shiffrin, who competed in the event for the first time in her Olympic career, she finished 18th with a time of 1:34:36. The downhill event is considered Shiffrin's weakest, though she has struggled mightily in this year's Winter Games and has yet to medal.

The 26-year-old dealt with a back injury and bout with COVID-19 leading into the 2022 Winter Games, but it's unclear if those past ailments have anything to do with her poor performances.

Despite the lack of success thus far, Shiffrin appears excited about the women's alpine combined event and believes she has a chance to do better than she has in weeks past.

"I mean we'll see. There's a couple women who have a really good shot for strong downhill runs and then also really strong slalom runs," Shiffrin said after Monday's downhill final. "So, I don't feel that anything's guaranteed... But I think I have a shot, and that's really nice. So, I'll go for it, and we'll see."